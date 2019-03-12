13 children fall ill after eating contaminated food in Rajasthan

-
Thirteen children fell ill after consuming contaminated food from a street vendor in Rajasthan's Dausa district, an official said Tuesday.
They were admitted to a local hospital on Monday night after they complained of pain in the abdomen and vomiting, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dausa, Dr O P Bairwa said.
They had eaten "pani-patsi" from the street vendor in Dhumdi village, he said, adding that the children were discharged on Tuesday after treatment.
Food samples have been collected for testing, the medical officer said.
