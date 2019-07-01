130 kids being taken to work in farms rescued in MP's Khargone

As many as 130 child labourers, including 100 girls, were rescued Monday from Bistan area of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said.

These children were being taken by contractors to work in farms, an official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, 130 child labourers were rescued under a joint operation of district police, Women and Child Development Department, Labour Department and Childline India. Those rescued comprise 100 girls and 30 boys, in the age group of nine to 14 years," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shashikant Kankane.

They were being taken in four vehicles from villages including Garhi, Mogargaon and others under Bistan police station limits to nearby places to work in farms, Kankane said.

"The children have been handed over to the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). After counseling, the children would be handed over to their families by the CWC," he said.

He said action would soon be initiated against the contractors concerned.

