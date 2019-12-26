JUST IN
Congress foundation day: Rahul to address rally in Assam amid anti-CAA stir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is strongly being opposed by different groups and organisations in the north-eastern state. Violent anti-CAA protests have rocked Assam ever since the new law was passed by Parliament.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the national tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.

To mark the party's foundation day, various PCCs will also hold programmes at their respective state capitals on Saturday.

The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.
First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 21:10 IST

