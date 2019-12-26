Congress foundation day: Rahul to address rally in Assam amid anti-CAA stir

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi attacks govt on RCEP, says it will deal 'body blow' to economy
With no one at helm, Congress is fast losing its political capital
CWC meet: Sonia, Rahul pull out of discussions to pick new party chief
Sonia Gandhi returns once again to steer Congress out of troubled times
Rahul as party Prez was bulwark against forces of hate, bigotry: Congress
-
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party.
Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which is strongly being opposed by different groups and organisations in the north-eastern state. Violent anti-CAA protests have rocked Assam ever since the new law was passed by Parliament.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC) on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the national tribal dance festival in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday.
To mark the party's foundation day, various PCCs will also hold programmes at their respective state capitals on Saturday.
The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU