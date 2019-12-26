JUST IN
Govt's refrain on NRC is a tactical retreat after protests: Prashant Kishor
Oppn 'spoiling atmosphere' with protests against citizenship law: Amit Shah

Shah also accused the opposition of misleading and confusing people over CAA and NRC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the opposition of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act and spoiling the atmosphere in the national capital by misleading the people.

Addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Shah said the time is up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and the BJP will form the next government in the national capital.

"The opposition led by the Congress created confusion about the Citizenship Amendment Act. By misleading people on the CAA, the opposition spoiled the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi," Shah said on the recent anti CAA protests, some of which turned violent.
