17-year-old killed in UP's Gonda, body found in field

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed over an old enmity at a village in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Monday.

The incident happened in Ragi village in Tarabganj area of the district.

The boy, Mohit, was differently-abled and was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by one Rajesh Singh, they said.

Mohit's body was found in a field on Sunday, officials said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they added.

