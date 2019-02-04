IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens threefold to Rs 4,185 cr

Monday posted widening of loss by nearly threefold to Rs 4,185.48 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018 as bad loans surged.

The had reported a net loss of Rs 1,524.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income decreased to Rs 6,190.94 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 7,125.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said in a statement.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) shot up to 29.67 per cent of gross advances during the quarter, against 24.72 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, net NPAs declined to 14.01 per cent of the total advances, from 16.02 per cent in the December 2017 quarter.

As a result, the bank's provision for bad loan increased to Rs 5,074.80 crore, compared with Rs 3,649.82 crore a year ago.

However, slippages were Rs 2,211 crore which were lowest in the past seven quarters, Recovery from NPAs improved to Rs 3,440 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 537 crore in the same period a year ago.

The ownership of the bank has changed from the to LIC.

The statement further said of (LIC) completed acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in on January 21 and the bank received total capital of Rs 21,624 crore from the insurer.

On the backdrop of capital infusion from LIC, it said that the bank has achieved regulatory capital requirement as on December 31, 2018, and its common equity tier-1 (CET-1) capital improved to 9.32 per cent as on December 31, 2018, against 6.62 per cent a year ago.

