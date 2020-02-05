183 incidents of drones flying in border areas reported: Hardeep Puri

A total of 183 incidents of drones flying in border areas of the country have been reported, Aviation Minister said on Wednesday.

The minister, however, did not specify the time period in which these incidents were reported.

Puri also said that all security agencies need to purchase anti-drone technology as per their requirement.

The Indian Air Force is the main airspace control agency and continues to train security agencies and police of all states and union territories on the threat from drones and anti-drone measures, the Union minister said.

"All security agencies are required to procure anti-drone equipment according to their requirement," said Puri in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said that "as per information received, 183 incidents of flying of drones have been observed on the borders".

Last month, the aviation ministry had given an 18-day registration period to all drone users in India.

Within the period, a total of 20,531 users registered their drones with the aviation ministry.