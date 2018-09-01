2.7 kg cocaine seized from Venezuelan national in Kochi

The (NCB) Saturday recovered 2.7 kg of from a Venezuelan national who arrived in Kochi, a here said.

"Based on specific information, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zone, intercepted Victor David Romero Infante, a Venezuelan national, at Cochin lnternational Airport and seized 2.7 kilograms of from his possession," a release from Zonal said.

The man was travelling from in to via by a private carrier.

Infante had arrived on a tourist visa and was planning to leave the country after delivering the consignment, it said.

The seized drug was concealed in the false bottom of Infante's briefcase, carried as check-in luggage and it "is of very pure form and was sourced direcly from the production belt in south America," it added.

Infante was 'believed' to be working under the behest of the south American cocaine cartel, the release said, adding an investigation was on to find out Infante's links in

According to the release, coca leaf is the raw material for the manufacture of the drug cocaine, "a powerful stimulant and anaesthetic extracted chemically and abused for its psychoactive effects.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)