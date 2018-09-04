2 absconders arrested in JK's Samba dist

Two alleged absconders were arrested Tuesday in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused were identified as from Barian and Parmod Kumar from Tarloka Chappri. They were wanted in two separate FIRs registered against them in 2014 and 2016 respectively, a said.

Based on specific information, a special police team conducted raids at different places and finally succeeded in apprehending the absconders from the area, the said.

The said Sanjeev is facing charges under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code, including endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from discharging his duty, rioting, among others. Parmod was booked under wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said two drug peddler were arrested with 150 intoxicant capsules during surprise checks at the railway crossing in Nanke Chak Supwal in district today.

He identified the arrested persons as and Ranjeet Singh, both residents of Koulpur Ramgarh. The arrested were booked under relevant sections of the law.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)