Havells India to fortify consumer biz with water purifiers

Fast moving electrical goods major, India was seeking to fortify its consumer with recently introduced water purifiers and was expecting a sale of Rs 500 crore in the next four to five years, a said Tuesday.

Purifier will be a small compared to the company's total consumer businesses of around Rs 4000 crore and out of the combined revenue of about Rs 8250 crore as on March 2018.

Water purifier was expected to do a Rs 100 crore sales in the current fiscal, but in the long run opportunity would be immense, and water purifiers, Shashank Shrivastav said.

"In the next four to five years we are looking at 10 per cent marketshare of the organised water purifier sector worth Rs 5000 crore," he said.

Shrivastav claimed that top players in the water purifiers were compromising on quality. He however, did not provide any evidence to his claims.

He said market is gradually realising importance of PH balance and alkaline water importance and would focus in these categories for future growth.

Havells is currently into domestic purifiers but in a month it will launch

Shrivastav said company will produce purifiers in-house and has a capacity of five lakh pieces per annum which has capacity to get doubled.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)