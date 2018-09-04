Khandu draws attention of MHA to situation in Siang river

Concerned over the unprecedented simultaneous drought and flood situations in different areas of the river basin, Pema Khandu on Tuesday drew the attention of the union home ministry to it.

In a letter to Rajnath Singh, he sought an assesment of the situation by an inter-ministerial team for further action and precautionary measures.

The had in a August 29 report, its first river water data share this year, cautioned that Tsangpo river, as is called in that country, was in spate following heaviest rains in 150 years and the various gauge and discharge stations on it had seen a discharge of 9,020 cumec (cubic metre per second) water.

This had prompted the East district administration to requisition IAF for helicopter to evacuate people and high waters of the river had affected over 1,000 families living along it at Mebo.

The informed Singh about the reports of flowing above the danger level and said that many houses have been eroded and washed out under the impact of gushing flood water.

The sudden rise in the water level and the muddy water flowing in the river is causing concern amongst the locals, Khandu said in the letter.

The situation is now normal following improvement in weather condition, officials said.

In contrast to it many areas of Namsing circle also in Mebo sub-division of district, areas of Siang, Upper Siang and parts of districts are facing drought-like situation, the letter said.

He requested the ministry to depute an inter-ministerial team to visit the flood and drought affected areas of the state for a clearer picture for immediate remedial measures, it added.

