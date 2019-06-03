2 arrested for attacking their sister with acid in Greater Noida

Two men have been arrested in Greater Noida's for allegedly trying to kill their 22-year-old sister by throwing acid on her, officials said Monday.

Police have also arrested a third man who was involved in the attack on the woman on May 9 when she was found abandoned on the roadside near Kot village with her disfigured face, they said.

"Irfan and Hafeez were absconding since the attack on their sister last month and had a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest. They were arrested yesterday (Sunday) near the Railway Road crossing in Dadri, while the third accused, Imran, was held from bus stand," a said.

Irfan and Hafeez had taken their sister for a drive in a car on May 9 but midway splashed acid on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle, the officials said, adding that she was later found lying unconscious and badly injured by a passerby who alerted police.

The woman, a native of Gulavati village in adjoining district, was then referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the officials said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (acid attack) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), the said.

The (NCW) had also taken note of the attack and written to O P Singh, requesting him for action in the case and also enforce a complete ban on the sale of acid.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)