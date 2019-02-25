JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Djere dedicates Rio win to cancer-victim parents
Business Standard

2 arrested for printing fake currency notes in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Two people have been arrested for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes in a village in Shamli district during a raid by Delhi Police, officials said Monday.

Mehtab and Jabbar were arrested in Bhasani village under the Thana Bhawan police station limits on Sunday, SHO Sandeep Balyan said, adding that a printer was also seized.

According to the SHO, a team of Delhi Police conducted the raid following the arrest of accused Javed in the national capital that led to the seizure of fake notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements