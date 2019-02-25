2 arrested for printing fake currency notes in UP

Two people have been arrested for allegedly printing fake Indian currency notes in a village in district during a raid by Delhi Police, officials said Monday.

Mehtab and Jabbar were arrested in Bhasani village under the station limits on Sunday, SHO said, adding that a printer was also seized.

According to the SHO, a team of conducted the raid following the arrest of accused Javed in the national capital that led to the seizure of fake notes with a face value of Rs 5 lakh.

