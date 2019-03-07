JUST IN
2 arrested for sexually harassing woman in Gurgaon

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

Two men have been arrested here on the charge of sexually harassing a woman in Gurgaon's Ullahawas village, police said here Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Ram Ashish, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Babu Lal, a resident of Gurgaon were arrested on Wednesday night from their hideout here," police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

"During interrogation, it was found that Babu Lal, a supervisor in a private company, took the woman, a staff in the same firm, to a house in Ullahwas village under some pretext," he said.

Lal's accomplice was already present in the house. There the two accused allegedly raped the woman, Bokan said.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 23:05 IST

