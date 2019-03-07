Data theft case registered in AP, SIT formed to probe

A case was registered in on a data theft complaint by the ruling TDP and a SIT set up to probe it while police said sensitive data related to the state was also found in the possession of the Hyderabad-based IT company which has been booked by it.

The case was registered in Amaravati by police on a counter complaint by TDP alleging "a conspiracy" by YSR leaders and followers and some police officials of with the aim of "stealing" data belonging to it.

The government also set up a 9-member special investigation team, headed by Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS N Balasubrahmanyam, to probe the alleged data theft that has now become a major contentious issue between the two neighbouring states.

In Hyderabad, the Special Investigation Team probing alleged theft of data of voters in Andhra Pradesh by the IT firm Thursday said senstive data related to was also found in the private company's possession.

A day after it was set up, the SIT took over the two cases filed by and against IT Grids Pvt Ltd'for alleged 'theft of data' of voters through "Seva Mitra" mobile app, used by the TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

"Data related to Telangana also has been found. Investigation will be made to know how they got Telangana data.. What was the need. We have suspicion they may have manipulated, " of Police (West Zone) Stephen Raveendra, who is heading the Telangana SIT,told reporters in

He said has jurisdiction to probe the cases.

The had on March 2 registered a case against the company and conducted searches at its office here based on a complaint by a

The complainant had alleged that the company misused personal information and sensitive data of voters in Andhra Pradesh through the 'Seva Mitra' mobile app.

Later, the Police also registered a case on a complaint which alleged that several names of persons staying in Hyderabad but are natives of Andhra Pradesh had been deleted from voter list.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the company got illegal access to personal and sensitive data of individuals such as Aadhaar, electoral roll, government schemes and voters information related to various political parties, which can be misused for illegal purposes.

The case is very technical and complex,Ravindra said adding "We will identify who is the key person in the case".

Reacting to a question on D Ashok, of the company, against whom Look out Circular (LOC) has been issued, the IGP said they would nab him.

"We will find out where is... whether Amaravati or and catch him," he said.

Four teams have been formed to nab Ashok, after he "failed" to appear before despite being summoned as part of the probe into the case.

Andhra (Home) A R Anuradha in an order said the state SIT will investigate the case that was registered with the in the Amaravati capital region.

The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered Thursday based on a petition filed late Wednesday night by TDP state unit Kala Venkata Rao.

He had alleged that a conspiracy was hatched by YSR leaders and followers and some senior police officials of "with an object of stealing the data belonging to the "



The objective, according to the petition, was to cripple the party activities and also intimidate the cadre with an ultimate aim of furthering the political prospects of opposition YSRC.

Rao also alleged that they (YSRC leaders and Telangana police officials) conspired to engineer en-masse requests for deletion of names from the voters' list, which was established by several applications being generated from same IP addresses.

In view of the above facts, the government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation, as the investigation of the case has interstate ramification and it requires lots of technical expertise, the said in her order.

The AP SIT includes four IPS officers.

Earlier, the TDP government has dismissed the charge of data theft and sought transfer of the case from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh while N Chandrababu Naidu has accused BJP and TRS of helping YSRC.

TRS working T had said Telangana police was only probing the charges as per a complaint and asked Naidu why he should fear a probe if he had not done anything wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)