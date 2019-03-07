MUTP Phase 3A projects worth Rs 33,690 crore get CCEA nod

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Thursday approved several projects of phase-3A of the Urban Transport Project (MUTP) worth Rs 33,690 crore, railway officials said.

"The Centre approved Rs 33,690 crore MUTP 3A project for infrastructure expansion of suburban railways. This will help augment new lines, improve signalling system, development of station and more AC train operations in and neighbouring cities," a senior of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) told

MRVC is a joint venture of the government and the Indian Railways and mandated to plan, develop and execute the Mumbai Suburban Railway projects.

Among the projects, that will now see the light of the day are extension of from Goregaon to Borivali, 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Virar, 4th line between Kalyan and Asangaon, 3rd and 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur, segregation of long-distance and suburban train at Kalyan Yard, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, procurement of 191 AC local trains, the said.

However, two of the most prestigious projects- fast elevated CSMT-Panvel corridor and New Suburban Corridor between Panvel and Virar were not approved by the committee.

Commenting on this, the MRVC said that these two projects will be tabled before the committee for reconsideration.

The Mumbai on Central and Western Railways has 385 route kms. There are five corridors, two on Western Railway, two on Central Railway and one on Everyday about 8.0 million in the suburban sections in more than 3000

There is severe overcrowding in the suburban trains and during peak hours, passengers carried are more than four times the carrying capacity.

of MRVC, Anil Kumar Pitke, said, "Once the projects get executed, it will not only immensely benefit the passengers of Mumbai, but also those from Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts."



The projects are likely to take five years to complete, he said.

