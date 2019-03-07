MUTP Phase 3A projects worth Rs 33,690 crore get CCEA nod

-
ALSO READ
CCEA clears Phase IIIA of Mumbai Urban Transport Project
CR to start trial runs on Mum-Pune, Mum-Nashik routes in March
Liver for transplant ferried on Mumbai suburban train
Railways uses blue-light indicators to warn passengers in Mumbai
Cabinet approves Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-IIIA
-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved several projects of phase-3A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) worth Rs 33,690 crore, railway officials said.
"The Centre approved Rs 33,690 crore MUTP 3A project for infrastructure expansion of Mumbai suburban railways. This will help augment new lines, improve signalling system, development of station and more AC train operations in Mumbai and neighbouring cities," a senior of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) told PTI.
MRVC is a joint venture of the Maharashtra government and the Indian Railways and mandated to plan, develop and execute the Mumbai Suburban Railway projects.
Among the projects, that will now see the light of the day are extension of Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivali, 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Virar, 4th line between Kalyan and Asangaon, 3rd and 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur, segregation of long-distance and suburban train at Kalyan Yard, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, procurement of 191 AC local trains, the official said.
However, two of the most prestigious projects- fast elevated CSMT-Panvel corridor and New Suburban Corridor between Panvel and Virar were not approved by the committee.
Commenting on this, the MRVC official said that these two projects will be tabled before the committee for reconsideration.
The Mumbai suburban railway network on Central and Western Railways has 385 route kms. There are five corridors, two on Western Railway, two on Central Railway and one on Harbour Line. Everyday about 8.0 million people travel in the suburban sections in more than 3000 train services.
There is severe overcrowding in the suburban trains and during peak hours, passengers carried are more than four times the carrying capacity.
Chief spokesperson of MRVC, Anil Kumar Pitke, said, "Once the projects get executed, it will not only immensely benefit the passengers of Mumbai, but also those from Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts."
The projects are likely to take five years to complete, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU