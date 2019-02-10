2 arrested in Uttarakhand-UP hooch tragedy

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with the hooch tragedy that claimed over 70 lives in two adjoining districts in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh last week, police said.
According to the police, the arrested father-son duo told investigators that they had procured the spurious liquor from Uttar Pradesh and sold it in a village in Uttarakhand.
The victims, hailing from Haridwar district in Uttarakhand and Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, had consumed the liquor Thursday evening after the 'tehravin', the 13th day of mourning ritual, following a relative's death.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
