2 arrested in Uttarakhand-UP hooch tragedy

Two people were arrested Sunday in connection with the hooch tragedy that claimed over 70 lives in two adjoining districts in and last week, police said.

According to the police, the arrested father-son duo told investigators that they had procured the spurious liquor from and sold it in a village in

The victims, hailing from district in and district in Uttar Pradesh, had consumed the liquor Thursday evening after the 'tehravin', the 13th day of mourning ritual, following a relative's death.

