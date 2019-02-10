Shah wants BJP netas to reach out to minorities:Union minister

Ahead of elections, has asked the party leaders to reach out to minority communities to stress the "all-inclusive" character of the BJP, North MP and Naik claimed Sunday.

The directions, according to Naik, were given by Shah during a a closed door interaction with the party functionaries from Saturday, after the chief addressed a meeting of the booth level workers.

"During the closed door meeting, Shah asked the party leaders to reach out to minority communities," Naik told reporters. He added that "Shah was not specific about when he spoke about minority communities".

When asked to elaborate, Naik said, "If you want the party to expand, we will have take everyone together. That is why Shah spoke about reaching out to minorities".

Naik said the incumbent has seven MLAs from a minority community who got elected on a ticket.

"We have acceptance amongst minorities in Goa. Shah was talking about taking along all communities at the national level," he said.

Explaining the import of Shah's directions, Naik said the BJP chief wanted the leaders to reach out to minorities not for the sake of votes, but wanted them to underline the "all-inclusive" charater of the party.

While addressing BJP workers Saturday, Shah had said if the proposed "grand alliance" wins polls, every of the coalition would take turn to be for a day on six days of a week and the "country would be on holiday on Sunday".

He had also said that the BJP would expand its footprints and win elections in and Odisha, currently ruled by the TMC and BJD, respectively.

