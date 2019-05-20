2 bodies found near Ambala railway station

The bodies of two middle-aged men were found near the railway station in on Monday, police said.

Some locals noticed the bodies with injury marks lying in a pool of blood on the railway tracks of the Ambala-Saharanpur section. The unidentified men appear to be around 40 years of age and the cause of death could not be established yet, the police said.

A railway ticket from to was found from one of the deceased, the police said, adding that it could not be established yet whether they had fallen off from some train or committed suicide.

The railway police have kept the bodies in a mortuary for identification, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)