Heatwave, thunderstorm warning for Telangana

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all districts of Tuesday, according to the meteorological deparmtent.

Along with heatwave warning, the met department also issued warning that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts of the state on May 22.

Adilabad and Ramagudam in recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius each Monday followed by Nizamabad at 44.6 while recorded 42.3 degree Celsius.

Some parts of is in heatwave grip for over a fortnight and many parts are reeling under scorching heat with the mercury crossing the 40 degree-mark.

