Indian-origin man guilty of trying to join ISIS jailed for 14 years in UK

An Indian-origin man arrested a few years ago on his way to join the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group in and convicted of terror offences by a last month was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment on Monday.

Hanzalah Patel, from the British city of Leicester, denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury at the end of a trial at in April.

The 22-year-old told his family that he was due to be leading prayers at a mosque in but after concerns were raised, searched his home and began piecing together his intention to travel to and join

"If anyone is concerned that a friend or family member is thinking of travelling to it is very important that they tell us as soon as possible. Police and other agencies can offer support to help safeguard those who are vulnerable to radicalisers," said Shaun Edwards, of the Counter- Unit.

"The sooner we can intervene, the better chance we have of preventing people from becoming embroiled in the conflict and facing potential prosecution," he said.

Patel, along with accomplice and schoolfriend 23-year-old Safwaan Mansur, was arrested on July 1, 2017, by the officers as they arrived back at from Istanbul, where the Turkish authorities had executed the arrest as part of the UK's investigation.

During a two-week trial in April, said he wanted to go to Syria to "big myself up" on returning after taking some pictures and talking to local people.

But the trial heard that and Mansur, who has also been jailed for 14 years, had bought camping equipment, and clothing. After the preparations, they purchased before travelling initially to and then onto before contacting others to arrange a crossing into Syria.

They had broken down their journey in an attempt to evade surveillance using a mix of and public transport, they had even booked a return flight with no intention of using it, said.

Mansur and who had known each other since being at school together in had embarked on a similar trip in 2016 but having got to Hatay on the Syrian border, they returned to the UK after a contact failed to answer calls.

Hatay, at the time was a transit area for individuals wanting to cross into territory occupied by They planned a repeat journey via a year later before being arrested and found guilty of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of between May and June 2017.

