Business Standard

2 bookies held in Mumbai for betting on WC matches

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Two persons were Friday arrested for operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel in Juhu area of the metropolis, police said.

The two, identified as Dharamraj Wala and Amrish Brahmabhatt, were accepting bets on the ongoing World Cup matches, an official said.

"Acting on a tip-off, we raided a hotel in Juhu and arrested the two under the IPC and Telegraph Act," he said.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 21:45 IST

