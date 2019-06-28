ABVP, TMCP clash in college; union room ransacked

Students' bodies affiliated to the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed in a college in Howrah district on Friday, following which its office had to be shut down midway, police said.

The union room of the Ramsaday College in Amta area was also ransacked and 10 youths were reportedly injured in the scuffle.

The police reached the spot and dispersed the warring members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and Akhil Bharitiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Personnel of the police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were posted in front of the college.

Leaders of both the ABVP and the TMCP accused each other of creating trouble in the college which was closed due to summer vacation.

However, its office was open for some work but it was also shut down at 2 pm following the violence.

ABVP leaders alleged that the TMCP workers along with outsiders attacked their activists when they were going to submit a memorandum to the authorities.

TMCP, on the other hand, claimed that ABVP supporters - most of whom are outsiders - entered the union room, ransacked it and assaulted several office-bearers.

Principal Dr Debsankar Mukhopadhyay, who was not present at the college during the clash, said the college authorities will co-operate with the police in its investigation.

