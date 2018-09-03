2 boys drown in river in UP

Two boys drowned in Kuano river on Monday, while two others were rescued by locals, police said.
The incident occurred in Khargupur police station area of Gonda district, Circle officer Sadar Brahma Singh said
While Amit (17) and Mohit (13) drowned in the river, two other boys were rescued by locals, the official said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
