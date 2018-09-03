JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Raghav Bahl, 9 others settle case with Sebi; pay Rs 31 lakh

Two men arrested for ATM fraud
Business Standard

2 boys drown in river in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Gonda 

Two boys drowned in Kuano river on Monday, while two others were rescued by locals, police said.

The incident occurred in Khargupur police station area of Gonda district, Circle officer Sadar Brahma Singh said

While Amit (17) and Mohit (13) drowned in the river, two other boys were rescued by locals, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements