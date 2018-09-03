Ukraine launches joint military drills with NATO

on Monday launched joint exercises with the and a string of other countries as tensions with remain high over the Kremlin-backed insurgency in the country's east.

The annual Rapid Trident exercises, taking place in the western Ukrainian village of until September 15, involve some 2,200 soldiers from 14 countries.

"(The participants) stand in solidarity with Ukraine, for Ukrainian security, Ukrainian sovereignty, and Ukrainian territorial integrity," the US Ambassador to said at the opening ceremony.

The drills start a week before holds its biggest exercises since the Cold War, in the east of the country and with the participation of and

A for the Ukrainian drills told AFP that some 350 pieces of military equipment will be used during the exercises.

The and the troops will be involved for the first time, he said.

Hundreds of US soldiers have been training Ukrainian soldiers since 2015 to support them in their fight against Russian-backed rebels in the country's war-torn east.

On Monday, the reported eight servicemen had been wounded over the past 24 hours in clashes with rebels although a fresh truce took effect last week.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the rebel insurgency broke out in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions in April 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea from

Ukraine and its Western allies accuse of funnelling troops and arms across the border.

has denied the allegations despite evidence it has been involved in the fighting and its open political support for rebels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)