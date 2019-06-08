2 brothers killed as speeding car rams their bike from rear

: Two brothers were killed when a speeding car rammed their motorcycle from the rear near on the outskirts of the city Saturday.

Muthukumar and Chandrasekharan, involved in the knitwear business in Tirupur, were coming to from that city when the mishap occurred, police said.

Under the impact, both were thrown off the bike and Chandrasekar was killed on the spot.

Muthukumar died while being taken to a private hospital, they said.

The has been taken in for questioning, police said.

