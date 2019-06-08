JUST IN
2 brothers killed as speeding car rams their bike from rear

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: Two brothers were killed when a speeding car rammed their motorcycle from the rear near Karumathampatti on the outskirts of the city Saturday.

Muthukumar and Chandrasekharan, involved in the knitwear business in Tirupur, were coming to Coimbatore from that city when the mishap occurred, police said.

Under the impact, both were thrown off the bike and Chandrasekar was killed on the spot.

Muthukumar died while being taken to a private hospital, they said.

The car driver has been taken in for questioning, police said.


Sat, June 08 2019. 20:05 IST

