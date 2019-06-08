CLP leader launches indefinite fast against merger of party

A in Telangana Saturday began an indefinite fast in protest against the "illegal" merger of 12 party MLAs with the ruling TRS, even as announced it would seek opposition status in Assembly as it now has more number of MLAs than

Legislature Party M Bhatti Vikramarka launched his fast for 36 hours at the Dharna Chowk here, but state Congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy said in the evening that it has been converted into an indefinite one.

"When a disqualification petition is pending, it means we have announced that the concerned person does not belong to Congress party. Then his Assembly membership should be cancelled," Uttam Kumar Reddy said at the protest venue.

"But, how did accept letter (seeking merger with TRS) on 6th (of June) by considering them as Congress MLAs. We seek an explanation to people of Telangana," he said.

The breakaway MLAs themselves have announced that they are leaving Congress, Reddy said.

Addressing the gathering, AICC in-charge of Congress affairs RC alleged that the sought to promote an autocratic regime and "finish" opposition parties in the state through the merger of

The merger of the 12 with is "illegal" and "undemocratic", he alleged.

The Congress party respected a Dalit (Vikramarka) by making him the leader of its legislature party, said and asked if K Chandrasekhar Rao and did not like a Dalit becoming leader of an opposition party.

The Congress has decided to go to the and also Supreme Court, if need be, on the issue, besides raising it in Parliament, he said.

Vikramarka said the fast has been taken up to safeguard democracy as values of democracy and Constitution are hurt.

TDP polit bureau member and Telangana Jana Samiti leader M Kodandaram were present to extend their support to the protest.

As the Congress' strength has come down to six, one less than that of AIMIM, it may lose the status of the main opposition party in the 119-member House.

said his party would urge the to confer opposition status on his party as it has more MLAs than Congress.

"... We will urge the Telangana Speaker, because is second largest party, should get Leader of Opposition post," Owaisi told reporters.

His party would meet the and submit a representation to him, he said, hoping that the Speaker would positively consider the request.

The BJP was given the post of Leader of Opposition in though the party had only three MLAs in the 70-member House, he said.

Dismissing Congress' attack on his party, TRS working K T said there was nothing unconstitutional in what happened.

He said TRS MLCs and MPs were admitted into Congress in the past.

The bulletin released by the Speaker is clear that two-thirds of sought to join TRS which was accepted by the leader of TRS legislature party, following which the Speaker accepted the merger, said.

"What is against the Constitution or law in this," he said.

had said during election campaign in that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, said.

Three TMC MLAs and 40 councillors have been admitted into BJP, he claimed.

"What are they (Congress) speaking? As if party changes are happening only in Telangana and that something happened to democracy only here," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events, Speaker P Thursday recognised 12 MLAs of Congress as members of TRS, hours after they moved him seeking merger of their group with the ruling party.

The Speaker acceded to the request of the MLAs considering the fact they constituted two-thirds of the Congress Legislature Party, a requirement for merger under the

