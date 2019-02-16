2 dead after motorcycle collides with tree in UP

Two people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tree near a village here, police said Saturday.

The incident took place near Mahabirganj village of the district Friday, when (20) and Yogendra Rajbhar (22) were returning from a wedding programme, they said.

The motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree, killing both the riders on the spot, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)