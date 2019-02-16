JUST IN
2 dead after motorcycle collides with tree in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia 

Two people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tree near a village here, police said Saturday.

The incident took place near Mahabirganj village of the district Friday, when Deepak Prajapati (20) and Yogendra Rajbhar (22) were returning from a wedding programme, they said.

The motorcycle lost control and collided with a tree, killing both the riders on the spot, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 14:25 IST

