Civilians prompt delay in assault on last IS enclave: Kurd-led forces

"Large numbers" of civilians remain inside the last Islamic State group enclave in prompting a fresh delay in a final advance, Kurdish-led forces said on Saturday.

"There are still civilians inside in large numbers," US-backed told AFP on the day said he expected to announce the end of the jihadists' "caliphate".

"We weren't expecting this number, otherwise we wouldn't have resumed the campaign four days ago. This is why it's been delayed," Afrin said.

A told AFP that the diehard jihadists remained in control of the tiny enclave around the village of on the north of the

"The pocket inside is still controlled by the IS group," told AFP.

"There are still civilians inside and we are working on getting them out." Neither spokesman would comment on the timeline set by Trump for a US announcement that the "caliphate" had been eradicated.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump told reporters at around 1600 GMT on Thursday.

