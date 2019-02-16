Loving what you doing: Will Smith to Ranveer Singh on 'Gully Boy'

Hollywood star has praised for his performance in his latest film "Gully Boy".

The film, directed by and also featuring Alia Bhatt, released on Friday and has been well-received by both the critics and the fans.

It features Ranveer as an up-and-coming who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the streets.

Smith, 50, shared a video on his official page where he congratulated Ranveer for the film.

"Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy'," the said in the video.

"I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it," he added.

On its first day at box office, "Gully Boy", produced by and Farhan Akhtar, minted Rs 18.7 crore.

Smith is currently awaiting for the release of his film, "Alladin". The is playing blue-skinned Genie in the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)