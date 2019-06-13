2 dead after truck hits bike in Rajasthan's Kota

Two brothers were killed Thursday after a truck hit their motorcycle in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said.
The incident took place near Geberiya Bawadi when the truck was taking a turn for Kota-Jhalawar highway, they said.
Ajay Bawari (18) died on the spot while his brother, Karan Bawari (25), succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Kota New Medical Hospital. They were residents of Balta Road, said Narendra Pareek, Station House Officer of Anantpura Police Station.
The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the incident but his vehicle has been seized, he said.
The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem, the officer said.
A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.
