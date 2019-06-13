Bike-borne man dies after tree falls on him

A man riding a motorcycle was killed after a tree fell on him due to high speed winds here, police said Thursday.

The 26-year-old man was riding a scooter on the NaraingarhKala Amb area on NH-72 Wednesday night when a dust storm hit the city, police said.

The deceased was identified as Aman Saini, a resident of Trilokpur in

Police said Aman was on his way to from Naraingarh. When he was crossing Hamidpur village, a huge eucalyptus tree got uprooted and fell on him.

"Aman sustained serious head injuries in the incident. The tree was removed with help of a heavy machine and local residents, but Aman died on the spot," a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)