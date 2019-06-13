Will provide all aid to woman wrongly diagnosed with cancer:CM

Chief Vijayan Thursday said his government will provide all assistance to the woman who was "wrongly" diagnosed with and subjected to at a Government Medical College hospital in

Vijayan said doctors, who wrongly diagnosed cancer, started the medical procedure in a hurry.

"They (doctors) should not have hurried to initiate the medical procedure. They should have waited for further confirmation. Now the woman is staring at an uncertain future.

We have assured her all help. I have asked the district collector submit a report on this," Vijayan said in the state assembly.

The woman, hailing from district, was subjected to at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested.

State K K Shailaja had earlier ordered an inquiry into the allegations that the middle-aged woman was subjected to treatment at the hospital on the basis of a report from a private lab where her sample was tested.

According to the woman, she had undergone treatment at the department of the hospital on February 28 for a lump on her breast. Her samples were taken and sent for testing at the hospital laboratory as well as a private lab.

Chemotherapy was started immediately after the doctors at the oncology department of the hospital received the report from the private lab, which said she had been diagnosed with

However, the report from the hospital lab came two weeks later and it said it was not cancerous.

Chemotherapy was immediately stopped and the oncology department referred her back to the department where the lump was removed through

The samples tested at the private lab were again tested at the hospital laboratory as well as a lab at the Thiruvananthapuram Regional Centre (RCC).

The reports from both the labs confirmed that it was not cancerous.

Subsequently, the woman complained to the Health about the incident and health issues including serious side-effects she has been facing after the "wrong" treatment at the hospital.

The minister has ordered the government medical college principal to probe the case and submit a report.

