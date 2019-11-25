2 govt clerks held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Two government clerks were arrested in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe from a farmer to process his application for a new electricity connection, an official said.

Kuldeep Jain and Anil Nama, clerks in the state electricity department posted in Sarwad area, were caught accepting Rs 39,000 and Rs 4,400 respectively from the complainant, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

A case has been registered against Jain and Nama under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

