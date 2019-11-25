JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rupee slips 3 paise against US dollar

1,149 rape cases registered in Odisha till June this year
Business Standard

2 govt clerks held for taking bribe in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Two government clerks were arrested in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe from a farmer to process his application for a new electricity connection, an official said.

Kuldeep Jain and Anil Nama, clerks in the state electricity department posted in Sarwad area, were caught accepting Rs 39,000 and Rs 4,400 respectively from the complainant, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

A case has been registered against Jain and Nama under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU