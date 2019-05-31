2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in NDMC

-
ALSO READ
NDMC launches public bicycle share service
NDMC organises orientation programme for principals, nodal officers of non-NDMC schools
Ensure weapons aren't allowed in eateries, pubs, cafes of Connaught Place: Police advisory
Swachhta Awards: NDMC cleanest small city, Delhi Cant cleanest cantonment
Delhi sealing: SC slaps fine on SDMC for not filing response on time
-
Two men were arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), police said Friday.
The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar Yadav (29), a resident of Kapashera here and Om Prakash Meena (44), a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan. They were arrested from near Jantar Mantar here Thursday, they said.
A complaint in this regard was lodged at the Connaught Place Police Station by Alwar resident Sampat Ram Chaudhary, police said.
"Chaudhary stated that in December, 2018, he met Santosh Meena, a resident of Karauli district in Rajasthan, who lured him on the pretext of providing a job in the NDMC as he has good contacts in the department through a broker Manish Pandey," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.
However, Chaudhary arrived in Delhi on January 4 for the interview at NDMC Office, Palika Kendra. He then reached Jantar Mantar where he met Santosh and three other persons, who had also come for the interview, the DCP said.
Later, the four persons, including the complainant, went inside the NDMC building for the interview where one person asked them to leave after noting down their names and addresses, he said.
Thereafter, the complainant handed over the photocopy of his documents to Santosh. Santosh demanded Rs 1 lakh from each of the candidates for promising jobs in the NDMC, the DCP said.
On Wednesday, Santosh gave Chaudhary a 'fake' joining letter and told that he has been selected as a gardener in the municipal council.
Later, Santosh asked Chaudhary for another Rs 1 lakh to be paid to Manish Pandey and others for the "settlement" of his job.
The complainant, however, convinced him that he will pay the amount upon joining, he said.
Chaudhary and Phool Singh Meena, who also had similar joining letters, reached Jantar Mantar.
Chaudhary showed the letter to the NDMC officials only to be told that it was fake.
Thereafter, he narrated the incident to the NDMC officials, who laid a trap near Jantar Mantar and apprehended the two accused and then informed police.
During investigation, it was revealed that Pandey, who runs a call centre in Delhi, was the master mind of the gang and he hired persons to dupe people on the pretext of providing jobs in the NDMC, the DCP said.
During interrogation, Yadav said he had joined Pandey's call centre last year.
Later, both of them started running a gang for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in government departments, he said.
One joining letter printed on a fake letterhead of the NDMC was recovered from their possession, police said, adding they are trying to nab the absconding accused.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU