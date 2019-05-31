2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in NDMC

Two men were arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Municipal Council (NDMC), police said Friday.

The accused were identified as (29), a resident of Kapashera here and Om Prakash Meena (44), a resident of district in They were arrested from near here Thursday, they said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged at the by resident Sampat Ram Chaudhary, police said.

"Chaudhary stated that in December, 2018, he met Santosh Meena, a resident of district in Rajasthan, who lured him on the pretext of providing a job in the as he has good contacts in the department through a Manish Pandey," Madhur Verma, of Police (New Delhi), said.

However, Chaudhary arrived in on January 4 for the interview at Office, Palika Kendra. He then reached where he met Santosh and three other persons, who had also come for the interview, the DCP said.

Later, the four persons, including the complainant, went inside the building for the interview where one person asked them to leave after noting down their names and addresses, he said.

Thereafter, the complainant handed over the photocopy of his documents to Santosh. Santosh demanded Rs 1 lakh from each of the candidates for promising jobs in the NDMC, the DCP said.

On Wednesday, Santosh gave Chaudhary a 'fake' joining letter and told that he has been selected as a in the municipal council.

Later, Santosh asked Chaudhary for another Rs 1 lakh to be paid to and others for the "settlement" of his job.

The complainant, however, convinced him that he will pay the amount upon joining, he said.

Chaudhary and Phool Singh Meena, who also had similar joining letters, reached

Chaudhary showed the letter to the NDMC officials only to be told that it was fake.

Thereafter, he narrated the incident to the NDMC officials, who laid a trap near Jantar Mantar and apprehended the two accused and then informed police.

During investigation, it was revealed that Pandey, who runs a call centre in Delhi, was the master mind of the gang and he hired persons to dupe people on the pretext of providing jobs in the NDMC, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Yadav said he had joined Pandey's call centre last year.

Later, both of them started running a gang for duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in government departments, he said.

One joining letter printed on a fake letterhead of the NDMC was recovered from their possession, police said, adding they are trying to nab the absconding accused.

