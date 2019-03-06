Swachhta Awards: NDMC cleanest small city, Delhi Cant cleanest cantonment

-
ALSO READ
NDMC scores 62.29 per cent for efficiently running city corporation: Report
North MCD seals 516 factories, warehouses for 'flouting' norms
Delhi sealing: SC slaps fine on SDMC for not filing response on time
NDMC constructs two pink toilets with baby feeding rooms
NDMC launches public bicycle share service
-
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, which is home to the high and mighty in the country, was awarded for being the cleanest small city in the government's cleanliness survey, while Delhi Cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment, officials said Wednesday.
NDMC which was placed at the fifth rank in the overall survey boasts of Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Garbage Free certification.
The awards were given away by President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan here.
A total of 4,237 cities were surveyed and judged on various parameters.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU