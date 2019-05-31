Sonsodo fire: Goa govt consults Maharashtra fire official

The government has consulted for bringing the fire at Sonsodo garbage dump in South district under control, it said Friday.

Rahangdale, who had experience of dealing with a similar fire at Deonar garbage dump in Mumbai, recommended that a similar course of action be adopted, Deputy Chief Minister said here.

Fire started at Sonsodo garbage dump near Margao, the oldest garbage dump in the state, four days ago.

and Sardesai reviewed the situation at a meeting at the CM's residence Friday. It was also attended by former and MLA Aleixo

Air pollution levels have shot up around Margao because of the fire. The has warned of an agitation if the fire is not doused at the earliest.

Though the flames have been largely put out, the dump is still smouldering.

"My office contacted Rahangdale who has experience of dousing a (similar) fire at Deonar. He visited Sonsodo," Sardesai told reporters after the meeting.

Rahangdale recommended that government take similar steps (as taken at Deonar), he said.

The dousing operation will be supervised by the while the will assist the authorities, Sardesai said.

The fire is smouldering in the middle of the dump which is inaccessible (for fire-fighting vehicles), he said.

Water and debris will be used for dousing, he said, expressing confidence that the fire will be brought under control completely in the next three to four days.

