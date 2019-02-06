2 held with three stolen motorcycles

A 28-year-old man and his were arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles from Dwarka, police said Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Najafgarh residents (28) and (24), they said.

While police were patrolling near on Tuesday, they noticed two men on a motorcycle without number plate and apprehended the accused persons, Anto Alphonse, of Police (Dwarka), said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they had two more stolen motorcycles which they had parked in an abandoned plot at Meena Colony area, the DCP said, adding that a total of three motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

