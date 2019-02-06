Cabinet approves setting up Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund

-
ALSO READ
Govt operationalises dairy processing fund; provides Rs 440 cr to NDDB
Cabinet may take up agri export policy this week
Cabinet likely to clear policy to boost exports of agri commodities
Agriculture Export Policy Aims To Double Farm Exports By 2022
NABARD sanctions over Rs 334 cr to Bengal projects in August
-
The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved creation of a Rs 2,000-crore Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund (AMIF) for development and upgradation of rural agriculture markets.
The corpus of Rs 2,000 crore will be created with NABARD, an official statement said.
"The CCEA has given its approval for the creation of a corpus of Rs 2000 crore for Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund (AMIF) to be created with NABARD for development and upgradation of agriculture marketing infrastructure in Gramin Agriculture Markets and Regulated Wholesale Markets," the statement said.
It further said AMIF will provide the state/UT governments subsidised loans for their proposal for developing marketing infrastructure in 585 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and 10,000 villages.
States can access AMIF for innovative integrated market infrastructure projects, including through public private partnerships.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU