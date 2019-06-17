UAE assures supply of oil, LPG to India despite tanker attacks: Pradhan

cartel member UAE has assured of uninterrupted supply of and LPG despite disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, said Monday.

is 83 per cent dependent on imports to meet its and is reliant on nations like the UAE to meet half of its cooking gas (LPG) needs.

Pradhan in posts said he held telephonic discussions with UAE and (ADNOC) Group CEOP over tensions in the Gulf region following attacks on two

"Expressed concern at the supply disruptions in the Dr. Jaber assured me of oil and LPG supplies to despite the disruptions," he tweeted.

The attacks on raised concerns over supplies through the that is the conduit for a fifth of the world's oil.

"Spoke to UAE of State and Group CEO @AdnocGroup H.E. Dr. and discussed ways to collaborate and work together to strengthen our hydrocarbon engagement," Pradhan said.

During the telephonic call, he also discussed UAE's lead role in ongoing India's strategic petroleum reserves programme.

The UAE has hired storages in the underground storages India has built as insurance against supply disruptions.

Pradhan said he also spoke to on Monday.

"SG Barkindo reaffirmed India as an important for and expressed keen interest to further strengthen the India-OPEC partnership," he said.

Pradhan has been making calls to leaders of ever since the BJP came back to power and he was reappointed

"Reviewed current developments in and ongoing supply disruptions. Expressed concern over significant and resulting challenges to Indian consumers," he said on his discussions with OPEC

India, he said, "will continue to work with OPEC membership on responsible oil pricing, which is the best interests of both producers and consumers."



Also, it was decided to work towards an early convening of the 4th India-OPEC high-level institutional dialogue, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)