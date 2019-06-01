2 Karbi militants held

Two armed militants of the People's Democratic Council of Longri (PDCK) were arrested from East Anglong district of central Assam, defence sources said Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, Army troops launched a joint operation with the police and apprehended the two from Bakulia area on Friday.

One .22 pistol along with a magazine, six rounds of .22 ammunition, three mobile phones, six SIM cards, three memory cards, Rs 5,855 in cash, and other articles were seized from the two PDCK cadres, the sources said.

Interrogation revealed that they are close associates of PDCK ' of army staff' and have been collecting extortion money and providing logistical assistance to him, the sources said.

