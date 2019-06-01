Smriti Irani visits Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan

-
Union minister Smrit Irani on Saturday visited Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.
She offered prayers in there. "I have come here to seek blessings of Thakurji. Whatever I have achieved in the life is because of blessings of Thakurji," she told reporters.
Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi on UP's Amethi seat, was made the women and child development minister in the Narendra Modi government.
