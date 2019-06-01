Smriti Irani visits Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan

Smrit on Saturday visited temple in Rajasthan's district.

She offered prayers in there. "I have come here to seek blessings of Thakurji. Whatever I have achieved in the life is because of blessings of Thakurji," she told reporters.

Irani, who defeated on UP's Amethi seat, was made the in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)