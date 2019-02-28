2 killed after being hit by truck in UP

Two motorcycle-borne persons were killed after being hit by a truck in area here, police said Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when Phoolchandra Yadav (45) and Kamlesh (35) were travelling on a bike which was hit by a truck, killing them on the spot, they said.

The has been arrested and the vehicle impounded, police said.

