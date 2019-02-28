Thousands stranded in Thailand after Pakistan closes airspace

Thousands of travellers were stranded in on Thursday when cancelled all flights over after closed its in response to soaring tensions with

Nearly thirty flights -- the majority to and from European routes -- were initially affected, the said, with three aircraft forced to return to and others cancelled or set to be re-routed.

The spun out across the region, with Singapore Airlines' usually direct flights to forced to re-fuel on Wednesday, while a flight to was cancelled.

The disruption follows a snowballing crisis between nuclear-armed neighbours and India, which has raised fears of an all-out war.

claimed it shot down two planes in its airspace, although it later clarified only one Indian pilot had been captured.

said its forces had also shot down a Pakistani fighter jet as Pakistan suddenly closed its

said nearly 5,000 passengers had been caught up in the drama, as it struggled to find new routes to with "rejecting" a request to travel over its airspace, according to a for the carrier.

But a few hours later gave "permission to ... to bypass Pakistani airspace," according to Pratana Patanasiri, Thai Airways Vice President, allowing Thursday night's flights to to resume. But frustration mounted Thursday at Bangkok's main airport at the sudden delays.

"We have waited here for 11 or 12 hours already," 55, a German tourist flying back to after a holiday in Phuket. "We have not been given anything to eat, anywhere to stay. There are no German-speaking staff to help us.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)