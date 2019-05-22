2 killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Bareilly

-
Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV having a Lok Sabha entry pass sticker, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday morning, police said.
The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Lalpur crossing under Izzatngar police station area and the four-wheeler was part of a convoy heading towards the state capital, they said, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinanadan Singh said.
According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the driver of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway.
