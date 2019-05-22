JUST IN
2 killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Bareilly

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV having a Lok Sabha entry pass sticker, in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway at Lalpur crossing under Izzatngar police station area and the four-wheeler was part of a convoy heading towards the state capital, they said, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinanadan Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the driver of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:01 IST

