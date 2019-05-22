2 killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Bareilly

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an SUV having a Lok Sabha entry pass sticker, in Uttar Pradesh's district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred on the at Lalpur crossing under station area and the four-wheeler was part of a convoy heading towards the state capital, they said, of Police (SP) Abhinanadan Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the incident the of the SUV boarded another vehicle in the convoy and left, he said, adding the deceased have been identified as Ratnesh Kumar (22) and Chandrapal Tewari (25), and further probe is underway.

