2 men drown in pond in Raj

Two men drowned into a pond near sports complex in Sathur village here, police said.

Bhagwan Saini (22) and Tinku Saini (18) drowned in the pond Sunday afternoon take bath in the pons Sunday afternoon, of station, Laxman Singh said.

Some passersby noticed clothes and shoes kept on the of the pond and informed police and locals, he said.

A was launched suspecting that someone might have drowned in the lake, Singh said, adding the body of Bhagwan was fished out Sunday evening, while Tinku's body was recovered Monday morning after a 10-hour search.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding further investigation into the matter was underway.

