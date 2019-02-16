2-minute silence for Pulwama martyrs in Odisha schools

Thousands of School and college students along with their teachers and staff Saturday observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who were martyred in a terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu &

Naveen had on Friday appealed to all the educational institutions across the state to hold silent prayers in the honour of the slain jawans.

Two jawans from Odisha of Shikhar village in district and Manoj Kumar Behera of Ratanpur village in district were among the 40 martyred CRPF personnel.

The has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two CRPF jawans from the state.

Meanwhile, thousands of people assembled at the Biju International Airport here to receive the mortal remains of the two martyrs.

The (CRPF) also made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the people who came to pay homage at the airport.

As per the instructions given out by Narendra Modi, two Union ministers from Odisha -- Tribal Affairs Minister and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister -- would attend the cremation of and Prasanna Kumar Sahu, respectively.

