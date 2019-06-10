2 transgender groups clash in Meerut, police use baton charge

Two groups of transgenders clashed in city of on Monday over their area of operation, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when a group entered an area to collect 'badhai', a tradition where they sing, dance and offered money, and a rival group intervened. There was an argument that was followed by a clash over their area of operation, the police said.

When the police reached the spot, there was a scuffle between the personnel and the transgenders. Police baton-charged the two groups to disperse them, an said.

Nine transgenders have been arrested, the said.

