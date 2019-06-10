JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Family of victim disappointed over quantum of sentence, acquittal of one accused

PM directs ministries to focus on 'ease of living' for common man
Business Standard

2 transgender groups clash in Meerut, police use baton charge

Press Trust of India  |  Meerut (UP) 

Two groups of transgenders clashed in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh on Monday over their area of operation, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when a group entered an area to collect 'badhai', a tradition where they sing, dance and offered money, and a rival group intervened. There was an argument that was followed by a clash over their area of operation, the police said.

When the police reached the spot, there was a scuffle between the personnel and the transgenders. Police baton-charged the two groups to disperse them, an officer said.

Nine transgenders have been arrested, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 21:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU