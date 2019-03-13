Police raid eight illicit liquor dens in Maharashtra

Eight illegal liquor distilleries were raided by the police in district of Maharashtra, an said on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted on Monday on the liquor dens located near a creek at Moti Desai village in Mumbra town, a said.

Those working in the units managed to escape, she said, adding that the police seized illicit liquor, equipment and other material worth Rs 6.16 lakh from there.

A case was registered and a search for those operating the units was underway, she added.

