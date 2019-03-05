Maha cabinet clears 29 km Thane metro project

The cabinet Tuesday cleared a 29-kilometre metro line for which will be implemented by the Maha Metro on behalf of the Municipal Corporation.

A statement from the Chief Minister's office said the project will take four years to be completed and will be built at a cost of Rs 13,095 crore.

Of the 29 kilometres, 2.2 kilometres will be underground and the rest will be elevated, it added.

of Eknath Shinde said the cabinet has approved the proposal and it will help decongest the densely populated areas of the city.

It will have 22 stations and is projected to have a daily ridership of 5.76 lakh once commissioned and its fares will range from Rs 17 to Rs 104, an said.

The metro will start from the New station in the old city area and will connected to Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro at two places, namely the and Dongripada.

It will also have a link to the Thane-Bhiwandi- Kalyan Metro Line 5 at Majiwada junction.

"The roofs of the metro stations have ample space and can fit about 10 lakh solar panels which will provide about 65 per cent of the network's energy requirements," the statement said.

"The intracity metro line is expected to not only help citizens travel to different ends of the city but also aid those travelling to the neighbouring cities through its inter modal system," the statement said.

